172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|mahatma-gandhis-iconic-glasses-sell-for-340000-in-uk-5741991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahatma Gandhi's iconic glasses sell for $340,000 in UK

"We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself," East Bristol Auctions wrote on Instagram after the sale late Friday.

AFP

A pair of gold-plated glasses worn by Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi has sold in Britain for £260,000 (about 288,000 euros, $340,000), the auction house said.

"We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself," East Bristol Auctions wrote on Instagram after the sale late Friday.

"An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid."







View this post on Instagram


See the moment Gandhi's Glasses sell for £260,000 - we found them just 4 weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself. An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid.


A post shared by East Bristol Auctions (@eastbristolauctions) on

Close

related news

Gandhi was known for giving out old or unwanted pairs to those in need or those who had helped him.

The non-violent protestor gave the glasses to the vendor's uncle while he was working for British Petroleum in South Africa during the 1920s or 30s, said the auction house.

The sale price smashed the original estimate of around £15,000.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe told Sky News earlier this month that the vendor had told him: "If they're no good, just throw them away."

When he suggested they might be worth £15,000, "I think he nearly fell off his chair."
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Britain #East Bristol Auctions #Mahatma Gandhi #UK #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.