you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC was a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Reuters
File image: Reuters

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, has been vandalised by unknown miscreants with graffiti and spray painting.

This prompted the mission’s officials to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3.

The Indian Embassy has informed the State Department and registered a complaint with local law enforcement agencies, which are now conducting an investigation into the incident.

On June 3, a team of officials from Metropolitan Police in consultation with the Diplomatic Security Service and National Park Police visited the site and are conducting inquiries. Efforts are on to clean up the site at the earliest.

This incident of vandalism comes during the week of protests happening across the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

WATCH: Explained | George Floyd's death and worldwide protests

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

His death has triggered violent protests across the US, leading to the death of at least five persons, arrest of over 4,000 people and damage to property worth billions of dollars.

In Pics | George Floyd's death triggers violent protests, a look at earlier incidents which rocked US

Following the incident of vandalism, US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster tweeted an apology. He also added that he was “appalled” by the “horrific death of George Floyd and the awful violence and vandalism”.

The sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi is cast in bronze as a statue to a height of 8 feet 8 inches. It shows Gandhi in stride, as a leader and man of action evoking memories of his 1930 protest march against salt-tax, and the many padyatras (long marches) he undertook throughout the length and breadth of the Indian sub-continent.

The statue, the design of which was created by Gautam Pal, is a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The pedestal for the statue of Mahatma Gandhi is a block of new Imperial Red also known as Ruby Red a block originally weighing 25 tonnes reduced to a size of 9'x7'x3'4". It now weighs 16 tonnes.

(With inputs from PTI)



First Published on Jun 4, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #George Floyd #Mahatma Gandhi #United States #World News

