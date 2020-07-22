App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits near Alaska peninsula: USGS

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off the south-south eastern coast of the Alaskan peninsula on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake, with an epicenter at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), prompted the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center to issue a tsunami warning for the region.

The Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami warning was in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, Pacific Coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska to Unimak Pass, Alaska.

(With Reuters inputs)
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 01:20 pm

