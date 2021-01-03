MARKET NEWS

Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Aleutian Islands near Alaska

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said

Reuters
January 03, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST
Representative image

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Aleutian Islands in the US state of Alaska on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, it said.
TAGS: #Alaska #earthquake #World News
first published: Jan 3, 2021 07:31 pm

