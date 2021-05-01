MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Magnitude-6.6 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, no tsunami warning issued

The earthquake struck close to the coast of Miyagi Prefecture north of Tokyo and not far from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Reuters
May 01, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Northern Japan was jolted by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6, the country's weather agency said on Saturday, warning about the possibility of landslides in the hilly northeast. No tsunami alert was issued.

The earthquake struck close to the coast of Miyagi Prefecture north of Tokyo and not far from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, where the owner, Tokyo Electric Power was making checks.

Nearer to the epicentre another operator was also making checks on the status of Onagawa nuclear plant, NHK reported.

NHK broadcast images of severe shaking in the city of Sendai
Reuters
TAGS: #earthquake #Japan #world
first published: May 1, 2021 08:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.