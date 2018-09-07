App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 09:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Magnitude 6.3 quake hits central Ecuador, tremors felt in capital Quito

The quake hit 94 km (58 miles) south of the city of Ambato at a depth of 112 km (69 miles), the USGS said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck central Ecuador on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, although there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake hit 94 km (58 miles) south of the city of Ambato at a depth of 112 km (69 miles), the USGS said.

Tremors were felt in the capital, Quito, and in the industrial port city of Guayaquil, where people ran into the streets, a Reuters witness said.

Ecuador's geological institute said the earthquake, which hit a remote area with a low population, had a magnitude of 6.5.

The Andean nation has frequent seismic activity. In 2016, a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador's Pacific coast, killing more than 650 people.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Paul Tait)
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 09:30 am

tags #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.