you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).

Associated Press
October 07, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST

A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

It caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Associated Press
Tags: #earthquake #Japan #Tokyo #tokyo earthquake #World News
first published: Oct 7, 2021 07:39 pm

