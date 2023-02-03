English
    Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Qinghai, China region - EMSC

    The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), EMSC said.

    Reuters
    February 03, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck northern Qinghai, China region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.

    The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), EMSC said.