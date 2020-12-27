MARKET NEWS

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey, no casualties

Turkish media said the earthquake was also felt in Malatya, Diyarbakir and Sanliurfa provinces.

Reuters
December 27, 2020 / 01:01 PM IST
Representative image

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck eastern Turkey on Sunday, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, while the interior minister said there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.95 km (9.91 miles), AFAD said, adding that the epicentre of the quake was the Elazig province, which had been struck by a 6.8 quake in January, which killed 39 people.

"There is nothing negative so far. All our teams continue their examinations on the ground," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

Turkish media said the earthquake was also felt in Malatya, Diyarbakir and Sanliurfa provinces.
TAGS: #earthquake #Turkey #World News
first published: Dec 27, 2020 12:55 pm

