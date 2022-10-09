English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Greece, no reports of damage

    The tremor, which occurred just after 1 a.m. (2200 GMT), was felt as far away as Athens, the capital, some 115 kilometres away.

    Reuters
    October 09, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Corinth in central Greece early on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities said.

    The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which revised down an initial reading of 5.7 magnitude, said the quake struck 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) below the surface in the gulf separating mainland Greece from the Peloponnese peninsula, 16 kilometres from the town of Itea.

    The tremor, which occurred just after 1 a.m. (2200 GMT), was felt as far away as Athens, the capital, some 115 kilometres away.
    Reuters
    Tags: #earthquake #Greece
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 07:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.