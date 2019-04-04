App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Madras High Court asks government to ban 'inappropriate' video app TikTok

Created by Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects. It has become hugely popular in rural India, home to most of the country's 1.3 billion people.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Image credit: Google Play Store
Image credit: Google Play Store
Whatsapp

The Madras High Court asked the federal government to ban Chinese video app TikTok, saying it was "encouraging pornography".

Created by Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects. It has become hugely popular in rural India, home to most of the country's 1.3 billion people.

Jokes, clips and footage related to India's thriving movie industry dominate the platform, along with memes and videos in which youngsters, some scantily clad, lip-sync and dance to popular music.

Speaking to Reuters in February, the IT minister of Tamil Nadu described some of its more suggestive dance content as "unbearable", while a Hindu nationalist group close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for the app to be banned.

related news

Also in February, the BJP's chief of information technology, Amit Malviya, said the party was tracking TikTok conversations and called it "a brilliant medium for creative expression".

The Madras High Court, which has been hearing a public interest litigation against the app, on Wednesday said children who were using TikTok were vulnerable to exposure to sexual predators.

"Inappropriate" content was TikTok's "dangerous aspect", the court said in an order seen by Reuters, adding that "there is a possibility of the children contacting strangers directly".

A TikTok spokesman told Reuters the company was committed to abiding by local laws and was awaiting a copy of the court‘s order, following which it would take appropriate action.

"Maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment ... is our priority," he said.

India's federal IT ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As well as asking the government to ban the application and prohibit its downloads, the court said TikTok videos should not be broadcast by media.

TikTok, whose video-only interface makes it less elaborate and easier to use than platforms such as Facebook or Twitter, has been downloaded more than 240 million times in India, according to app analytics firm Sensor Tower.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 09:36 am

tags #Current Affairs #government #India #Madras High Court #TikTok

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sensex, Nifty Start on Cautious Note Ahead of RBI Policy Review

'April Fool Banaya': Delhi Police Poses as Criminals to Trap Thief Who ...

Rupee Slips by 25 Paise to 68.66 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Turncoats and Unstable Governments: Arunachal Pradesh’s Politics of ...

Snapchat Testing Status, Mention, Snap Map Features

With Crackdown on Yasin Malik, India Has Officially Acknowledged Genoc ...

Black Widow Movie: Rachel Weisz and David Harbour to Join Scarlett Joh ...

IAF Pilot Talks About Flying Tejas LCA Fighter Jet as Display Aircraft ...

Apple to Slash iPhone XR Price in India, HDFC Bank Customers Get Extra ...

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI may cut rates by 25 basis points on April 4: CNBC-TV18 poll

Congress manifesto: Education, Science and Technology have long been t ...

GST postscript: The interplay between related party transactions and t ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty hovers around 11,650 a ...

Asian shares near 8-month highs, eyes on US-China talks

Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Reuters poll

Amara Raja Batteries rises 4% after it ends 22-year partnership with J ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: As BJP faces ally IPFT in Tripura, Congress c ...

Jet Airways crisis: Taking away international flying rights may prove ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Omung Kumar on PM Narendra Modi biopic: People release films on festiv ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Facebook users' data exposed for an unknown period of time on Amazon p ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...

Robert Downey Jr may face health issues this year, predict the stars

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic postponed after revisions by CBFC?
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.