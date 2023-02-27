 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died at age 66, family says

Associated Press
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

The announcement was made on Instagram by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone.

Madonna

Madonna’s eldest sibling, Anthony Ciccone, has died, a family member said Saturday. He was 66.

The announcement was made on Instagram by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone.

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone,” Henry wrote in the caption of a black and white portrait.

“Anthony was a complex character; and God knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on," the post said.