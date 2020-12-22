Madhav Kumar Nepal replaces KP Oli as Nepal Communist Party chief

Madhav Kumar Nepal had served as the Prime Minister of Nepal from May 25, 2009 to February 6, 2011.

Madhav Kumar Nepal has replaced Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as the Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party, NCP spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha announced on December 22.

Madhav Kumar Nepal had served as the Prime Minister of Nepal from May 25, 2009 to February 6, 2011.



Madhav Kumar Nepal replaces KP Oli as the chairman of Nepal Communist Party. A total of 315 Central Committee members voted in favour of Madhav Nepal: Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Nepal Communist Party https://t.co/Nw36OKbi7t

— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Speaking at a press briefing, the Nepal ruling party’s spokesperson said: “KP Oli replaced with Madhav Kumar Nepal as chairman of the Nepal Communist Party. A total of 315 Central Committee members have voted in favour of Madhav Nepal.”

He further said that the party will be taking disciplinary action against KP Oli for arbitrarily dissolving the Lower House of Parliament. As many as 12 writ petitions have been filed in the apex court of the country against PM Oli’s move, which has been deemed unconstitutional by many.

The NCP announcement comes two days after PM Oli had recommended the dissolution of Parliament, which was ratified by Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

PM Oli had also arbitrarily announced in a live broadcast on Nepal Television that elections will be held on April 30 and May 10, 2021. Protesting his move, several of his Cabinet ministers had resigned en-masse on Decmber 20. Hundreds of citizens had also taken to the streets to denounce the former NCP chief's move as a "cosntitutional coup".

KP Oli had been losing support of his own party members over such unilateral decisions. He would often skip consultation with party members when it came to making key decisions on appointments, etc. Besides, he has also been accused of saving ministers who have been indicted in corruption cases.