 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Macron's pensions reform enacted into law as unions remain defiant

AFP
Apr 15, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

France's constitutional court on Friday approved Macron's widely unpopular pensions plan, which has sparked months of protests and strikes.

Protestors hold a banner which reads "our lives are worth their profits" during a demonstration against the French Government's pension reform hours after it was signed into law in Rennes, western France, on April 15, 2023. (AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron's pensions reform was officially promulgated into law on Saturday following approval from the constitutional court, as unions vow to oppose the controversial changes including raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

France's constitutional court on Friday approved Macron's widely unpopular pensions plan, which has sparked months of protests and strikes.

Unions warned they were calling for mass Labour Day protests on May 1, and sometimes violent demonstrations erupted in several cities after the verdict was announced.

The nine-member Constitutional Council ruled in favour of key provisions of the reform, including raising the retirement age to 64 and extending the years of work required for a full pension, saying the legislation was in accordance with French law.