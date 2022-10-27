English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Macron, Scholz plaster over differences with smiles and a handshake

    Scholz flew into the French capital for a hastily scheduled working lunch to find common ground on differences shaking Europe's two powerhouses after the French leader cancelled a joint cabinet meeting.

    Reuters
    October 27, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST
    The table that featured in Russian President Vladmir Putin’s meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

    The table that featured in Russian President Vladmir Putin’s meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Paris with smiles and a handshake on Wednesday, but ignored questions on their faltering relationship as they headed into the Elysee Palace.

    Scholz flew into the French capital for a hastily scheduled working lunch to find common ground on differences shaking Europe's two powerhouses after the French leader cancelled a joint cabinet meeting.

    Moments before Scholz's arrival, French government spokesman Olivier Veran downplayed any rifts, saying the Franco-German couple had always been able to overcome difficulties that arose from time to time.

    "Today's meeting reflects that this friendship remains alive," Veran said.

    But the number of issues on which France and Germany – the EU's two richest and most influential members – are at odds over is growing, from the bloc's defence strategy to its response to the energy crisis, relations with China and even fiscal policy.

    Close

    The difficulties comes as the EU struggles to reach an agreement on whether to cap gas prices in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #france germany #French President Emmanuel Macron #German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 07:21 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.