Macron says 'counting' on Xi to 'bring Russia to its senses'

AFP
Apr 06, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

China’s President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron after the signing ceremony in Beijing on April 6, 2023. (AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he was counting on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to "bring Russia to its senses" over its war in Ukraine.

The French president, who arrived on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, has made clear he is seeking to dissuade China from supporting Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

"I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table," the French head of state told Xi during a bilateral meeting in Beijing.

And in a joint statement following those talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their call for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow "as soon as possible".