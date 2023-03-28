 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lyft’s co-founders to step down as company struggles

New York Times
Mar 28, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

The founders — Logan Green, Lyft’s CEO, and John Zimmer, its president — will stay on the company’s board of directors, they said.

Lyft’s co-founders said Monday that they would step down from their day-to-day responsibilities at the company, which has struggled through layoffs and disappointing financial results even as Uber, its biggest rival, has strengthened.

After starting Lyft in 2012, Green and Zimmer, now both 39, were high-profile personalities in its early days. They presented Lyft as a friendly alternative to Uber and its aggressive CEO, Travis Kalanick, and avoided many of the controversies that enveloped their competitor.

Vehicles driving for Lyft were easy to spot when the company started. They often had a fuzzy, pink mustache stuck to their front grille, and Lyft passengers for a time were even encouraged to sit in the front with the driver.