Lyft says lower prices to hit profit, shares drop 30%

Reuters
Feb 10, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

Lyft also forecast revenue below analyst expectations for the current quarter.

Lyft Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter profit far below Wall Street targets as the ride-hailing service lowered prices, triggering a 30% drop in shares on concerns it was falling behind bigger rival Uber.

Investors are watching how the two companies rebound from the global pandemic and whether they can grow profits, which is often seen as a matter of pricing power.

President John Zimmer said in an interview with Reuters that the company planned "lower prices" and fewer hours of peak pricing, which he called "less prime time." Lyft had room to lower prices because the market was strong, he added.