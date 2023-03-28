 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lyft picks new CEO as founders tap out amid fierce competition

Reuters
Mar 28, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Lyft Inc said on Monday founders Logan Green and John Zimmer would step down as CEO and president, with board member David Risher taking on the top role as the ride-hailing firm struggles to keep up with bigger rival Uber.

The change in guard comes after a weak quarterly forecast worsened concerns that profits would get squeezed by price cuts undertaken to avoid being a distant second to Uber - which boasts better pricing power, a global presence and a food delivery business.

Risher, a former Amazon and Microsoft executive, ran non-profit Worldreader for over a decade before joining Lyft's board in 2021.

"Risher has his work cut out ahead as we believe all options are now on the table for Lyft including a potential sale with a new CEO in the seat," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.