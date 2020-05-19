App
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches generic drug in US market

The company has launched of authorised generic version of Bausch Health's Apriso (Mesalamine extended-release capsules 0.375 g) in the US, Lupin said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched the generic version of Bausch Health's Apriso, used to treat ulcerative colitis, in the US market. Mesalamine extended-release capsule 0.375 g is indicated for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis in patients 18 years of age and older.

As per IQVIA moving annual total (MAT) March 2020 data, Mesalamine extended-release capsules recorded annual sales of around USD 290 million in the US.

First Published on May 19, 2020 01:15 pm

