Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic medication in US

US FDA approved Lupin Inc proposal to market generic medication in US

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said its unit has received approval from the US health regulator to market a medication to treat various disorders like schizophrenia. The company's Somerset-based wholly-owned subsidiary Lupin Inc has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride tablets, Lupin said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based drug maker's product is the generic version of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC's product. As per IQVIA MAT data, Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets had an estimated annual sale of USD 45 million in the US. As per IQVIA MAT data, Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets had an estimated annual sale of USD 45 million in the US.