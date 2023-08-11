Luna 25, Russia's 1st lunar probe in nearly 50 years: All you need to know

Russia Rocket

Russian space agency Roscosmos launched a rocket carrying a lunar landing craft on April 11 and is expected to reach the moon's south pole on August 21.

This is Russia’s first lunar landing mission since 1976 and it might land on the lunar south pole before Chandrayaan-3 despite launching nearly a month.

Details of the launch

A Soyuz 2.1v rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft took off from the Vostochny cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 kilometres) east of Moscow, at 2:11 am on August 11, Moscow time, with its upper stage boosting the lander out of Earth's orbit toward the moon over an hour later, Russia's space agency Roscosmos confirmed.

What is the Luna-25 Mission

Luna 25 is a lunar lander mission by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. It will land near the lunar south pole at the Boguslavsky crater. The Russian spacecraft will take about 5.5 days to travel to the moon’s vicinity, then spend three to seven days orbiting at about 100 kilometers (62 miles) before heading for the surface.

The spaceport is a pet project of President Vladimir Putin and is key to his efforts to make Russia a space superpower and move Russian launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Only the Soviet Union, the United States and China have managed successful moon landings. Russia and China are next in line.

ISRO congratulates Roscosmos

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to X, formerly know as Twitter, to congratulate its Russian counterpart Roscosmos for the successful launch of Luna-25, Russia's moon mission.

Race to the moon

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota on July 14 at 2.35 pm and the rover is expected to make a soft landing on the Moon on August 23.

Luna 25 is expected to touch down on the moon on August 21, Russia's space chief Yuri Borisov told Interfax, as reported by Rueters. Roscosmos previously pegged August 23 as the landing date, the same as that of Chandrayaan-3.

