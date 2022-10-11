English
    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remains ahead of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil runoff: Poll

    Lula's voter support reached 51% against 42% for Bolsonaro, compared with 51% and 43%, respectively, in the previous poll.

    Reuters
    October 11, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

    Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slightly broadened his lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a survey by pollster IPEC published on Monday.

    Lula's voter support reached 51% against 42% for Bolsonaro, compared with 51% and 43%, respectively, in the previous poll.

    The survey by IPEC interviewed 2,000 people on Oct. 8-10 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down. IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote early this month.
