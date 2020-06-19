Lufthansa may sell Brussels Airlines or let it go bankrupt

Brussels Airlines, which employs 4,200 people, said last month it would cut its fleet of aircraft by 30 percent and its workforce by a quarter to ensure its survival during and after the coronavirus crisis.
Lufthansa could let its Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines go bankrupt or sell it, La Libre newspaper reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources at the airline.
Talks to save the Belgian airline been have stalled for weeks but directors of Lufthansa, which has itself been bailed out by the German government, and Brussels Airlines would meet on Monday to discuss a plan for its future.
A spokesperson for Lufthansa declined to comment.
