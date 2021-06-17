MARKET NEWS

Low probability China tries to seize Taiwan militarily in near term: Top US general

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, 'there's little intent right now, or motivation, to do it militarily.'

June 17, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST

The top US general said on Thursday there was a low probability that China would try to militarily take over Taiwan in the near-term and had some way to go to develop the capabilities needed.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, "there's little intent right now, or motivation, to do it militarily."

"There's no reason to do it militarily, and they know that. So, I think the probability is probably low, in the immediate, near-term future," Milley said during a Congressional hearing.

"My assessment in terms of capability, I think China has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability to conduct military operations to seize through military means the entire island of Taiwan, if they wanted to do that," he added.

 
TAGS: #China #Taiwan #United States #World News
first published: Jun 17, 2021 10:55 pm

