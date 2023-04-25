 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Low-Cost airline Kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after AirAsia

Bloomberg
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

Tony Fernandes Photographer: Nadirah Zakariya/Bloomberg

One of the best-known names in global aviation is preparing to step back from the front lines.

Tony Fernandes, the larger-than-life character credited with revolutionizing budget air travel in Asia, plans to focus more on areas such as health, education and private equity.

The 58-year-old Malaysian would be moving on as the industry emerges from Covid. Like other carriers, AirAsia, the group Fernandes founded, was floored by the pandemic. It’s no longer quite the empire it once was, having closed down ventures in Japan and India, but still operates airlines out of Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, and plans a Cambodia launch.

“Good leadership is to know when to go,” Fernandes said in a recent interview in Singapore. “Aviation as my journey might be coming to an end. I’ve got to talk about succession planning. Exactly when I press the button, I don’t know, but I want to talk about it because I want to attract the right leaders.”