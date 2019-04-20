App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Loud explosion, gunfire rock downtown Kabul: Officials

The communication ministry is located in downtown Kabul, about two kilometres (1.25 miles) from the green zone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
A loud explosion and gunfire was heard in central Kabul on April 20, in a blast Afghan officials said occurred near the communication ministry. "Around 11:40 am (0710 GMT) an explosion heard near the communication ministry, and sporadic fires have also been heard in the area," said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

First Published on Apr 20, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Kabul #world

