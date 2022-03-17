Losses mount in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, regional governor says

Rescuers remove debris from a school building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, March 7. (Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters)

Losses are mounting in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, with 53 people killed by Russian forces on Wednesday alone, the regional governor said on Thursday.

"We are suffering heavy losses - 53 citizens were killed yesterday," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

The information could not immediately be verified. Russia denies targeting civilians.