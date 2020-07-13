Lord Ram is Nepali, not Indian: Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 13 stoked a fresh controversy after he said the "real Ayodhya" lies in Nepal and that "Lord Ram is Nepali".

"Real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India. Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian," news agency ANI cited Nepalese media quoting PM Oli.



Oli reportedly said Ram's birthplace of Ayodhya is not located in Uttar Pradesh but near the Balmiki Ashram in Nepal.

The neighbouring country shares a border with Uttar Pradesh.

"Till now, we have remained under the belief that Ram, the man Sita married, was an Indian... he was not, he was a Nepali," Oli reportedly said.

Tensions have been simmering between India and Nepal for some time. Recently, they intensified after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal reacted sharply to India's move as it claimed that the region falls under Nepalese territory, a claim which New Delhi has consistently rejected.

Last month, Nepal went a step further after it updated the country's political map through a Constitutional amendment, encompassing three strategically important Indian areas – Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

India has termed the "artificial enlargement" of the territorial claims by Nepal as "untenable". New Delhi has reportedly handed over a diplomatic note to Nepal over the map issue.