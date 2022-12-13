 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Looming CPI is fraying trader nerves in VIX-S&P rally

Bloomberg
Dec 13, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

A week that promises to feature a lot of drama in markets began with a twist in equity options.

While the S&P 500 was en route to a 1.4% gain Monday, the Cboe Volatility index — a gauge of cost on options tied to the stock benchmark also known as VIX — jumped more than 2 points to surpass 25. Not only do same-direction moves buck the historical pattern where the two normally move in opposite directions, their outsize jumps today mark the first time since 1997 when both climbed in sync as much as they did.

While one market watcher attributed the wrinkle to vagaries of how the VIX trades on Mondays, others said it’s a sign of concern among investors — bulls and bears alike — that the market is poised to escape a tight trading range in a week full of catalysts. Those include data on the consumer price index and the last policy meetings of the year for both the Federal Open Market Committee and the European Central Bank.

After failing to hold above its average price over the past 200 days, the S&P 500 has managed to stay higher than its 100-day average. With the index stuck between key trendlines, a break in either direction is likely to create trouble for some players. The expiration of $3 trillion of options on Friday also has the potential to spur turmoil.

“There are plenty of events that could induce volatility over the coming days — CPI, FOMC, ECB,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. “So it’s not out of the question that some would utilize VIX as a hedge.”