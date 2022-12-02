 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Looking forward to supporting PM Modi during India's G20 Presidency: US President Biden

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST

Describing India as a "strong partner" of the US, President Joe Biden on Friday said he was looking forward to supporting his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India's G20 presidency.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday.

"India is a strong partner of the US, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India's G20 presidency," Biden tweeted on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday said India will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, Modi said in an article which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website as well.

India's G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive, he said.