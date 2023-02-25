 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Looking forward to continue to develop, foster relationship with Indian military: Pentagon

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

"The US and India enjoy a good partnership. We look forward to continuing to develop and foster our relationship with the Indian military," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig Gen Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here on Friday.

The United States is looking forward to continue to develop and foster its relationship with the Indian military, the Pentagon has said.

In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above USD 20 billion.

Last month during a press conference, Ryder said that India is a ”great example” of countries who are choosing security assistance from the US, underlining that it was ready for any response to wean them away from Russia.