Looking for comprehensive cooperation with India: Moroccan diplomat

Terming India a "crucial strategic partner", a top Moroccan diplomat today said the North African country is looking for comprehensive cooperation with New Delhi in a range of sectors, including security, economy and tourism.

Dr Assia Ben Salah Alaoui, the Ambassador at Large of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, said bilateral ties have strengthened since the two countries decided to elevate the ties to strategic partnership during the visit of Moroccan King Mohammed VI to India in 2015.

"India is a very crucial partner of Morocco and we are looking to have a comprehensive cooperation. India is an emerging power and the two countries have a huge potential for cooperation in many sectors like security, economy and tourism," Alaoui told PTI.

"Our ambition is to improve south-south cooperation so that we can have a common say in front of all world powers," she said on the sidelines of a seminar - 'Morocco's security strategy: Preventing terrorism and countering extremism'.

South–South Cooperation refers to exchange of resources, technology and knowledge between developing countries, also known as countries of the Global South.

Alaoui told envoys of Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Algeria and top Indian officials that south-south cooperation is enhancing and it can play a key role in countering terrorism.

"Morocco's innovations has enabled the Kingdom to diversify its strategic partnerships and enhance international security cooperation. It is playing an important role in fighting terrorism," she said.

Morocco and Spain have been closely associated in dismantling sleeper cells and arresting militants, Alaoui said, adding that Moroccan intelligence has been "extremely efficient" and successful in foiling certain terror attacks in Europe.

"The other international cooperation that is expanding is religious cooperation. It is probably one of the most successful cooperation," she said.

"Morocco's aim is to promote moderate Islam and all Muslim-majority countries are collaborating in fighting terror, because they are the first victims of terrorism," the diplomat said.