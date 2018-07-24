Longest lunar eclipse of the century on July 27 - All you need to know

Skywatchers around the world will have the chance to witness the longest lunar eclipse of the century that will last about an hour and 43 minutes on Friday.

The ethereal event will also be a Blood Moon, a rare phenomenon whereby the moon in total eclipse appears to have a reddish tinge as it is illuminated by sunlight filtered and refracted by the earth's atmosphere.

"It is occurring at a time when the moon is at its farthest distance from the earth and so it will be the longest total lunar eclipse in this century. The totality itself will last for an hour and 43 minutes," said Director of BM Birla Science Centre, B G Sidharth, in a report by PTI.

Enthusiasts across the world, barring North America, will witness this celestial event starting from 11:54 pm IST on July 27.

While the duration of lunar eclipse will be about an hour and 43 minutes, partial eclipse before and after the eclipse will last around an hour and six minutes, each- making it a nearly four-hour long spectacle for the stargazers.

July has been rather eventful for the space enthusiasts; first a partial solar eclipse on July 13, now a lunar eclipse on July 27 and finally Mars coming the closest it has to earth in 15 years on July 31.