'Long way to go' to lower inflation back to target: US Fed chair

US inflation remains "well above" the central bank's target of two percent, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday, adding that it will take time to bring price increases back down.
"The process of getting inflation back down to two percent has a long way to go," he said at a press briefing, after the Fed raised interest rates for an 11th time.
