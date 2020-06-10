App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: AP

Long running show Cops cancelled after US protests over George Floyd’s death

The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent Tuesday.

AP @moneycontrolcom

After 33 seasons on the air, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world.


“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a statement Tuesday.


The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent Tuesday.


It’s not clear whether the company that makes the show, Langley Productions, would try to find a new home for it. A voicemail at a company phone number was not accepting messages.


The reality show, with its widely known reggae theme song “Bad Boys,” allowed viewers to ride along with police officers on patrol in various cities.


It ran on the Fox network for 25 years until 2013, when Viacom-owned Spike TV picked it up. The show remained on the air after Spike was re-branded as the Paramount Network in 2018.


(With AP inputs)



First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:01 am

tags #Entertainment #George Floyd #world

