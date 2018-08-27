London's Natural History Museum to stage Charles Darwin puppet show

London’s Natural History Museum is set to turn one of its galleries into a theatre to stage a puppet show for adults, about the early adventures of Charles Darwin, according to a report by The Guardian.

Darwin was an English naturalist, geologist and biologist, best known for his contributions to the science of evolution.

According to the report, the gallery is getting a major makeover, and will be converted into a 357-seat theatre, which will host the award-wining show 'The Wider Earth' from October 2, 2018, till the end of the year.

The museum comprises of life and earth science specimens with 80 million items across botany, entomology, mineralogy, paleontology and zoology. Many of these specimens were collected by Darwin himself. The museum's library contains artwork collections, extensive books, manuscripts and journals.

'The Wider Earth' show

Seven actors and 30 handmade puppets, along with a large Galapagos tortoise, will perform eight times a week.

The show by writer, director, designer David Morton, was a sellout in Brisbane, Australia, where it was played at the Sydney Opera House.

“The idea for the show came from work we were doing in South Africa with the Handspring Puppet Company. We wanted to tell the story of the young man, Darwin, who went out on this incredible voyage, rather than of the older man with the grey beard we are all more familiar with," Morton said.