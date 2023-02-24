 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
London’s bakery scene is exploding. Here are 13 of the best shops to try now

Bloomberg
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Londoners no longer need to go to Paris for great pastries. The UK capital’s streets are currently bursting with croissants, cakes and buttery creations. It’s as if Christo had decked out the town in layers and layers of crispy, laminated dough.

Or so it seems. London has been obsessed with baking since long before the Great British Bake Off premiered in 2010. But the latest fascination with flaky pastries extends to new flavors and cultures. (Luckily for bakers, the price of butter, which skyrocketed, is projected to fall this year.)

The pastry wave sweeping through London includes an expanding array of Asian bakeries, like the Singaporean-influenced Shiok, near Liverpool Street Station, where cakes come in an edible “tin” with an open lid. (It’s actually made from white chocolate.) In southwest London, Kapihan, a Filipino cafe, serves ube tarts filled with a delectable, deep purple custard.

From Peckham in south London to Crouch End up north, the range of viennoiseries — yeast-based dough treats — is mind boggling. It’s delicious sounding enough to provide new alternate text for Roald Dahl books: savory pinwheel rolls laced with marmite, cheese and spring onions; sausage rolls glazed with Japanese barbecue sauce; and the viral Le Cube, the giant, cream-filled square of a croissant that sells out in minutes at Le Deli Robuchon.