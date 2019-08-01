App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

London Stock Exchange agrees to buy Refinitiv in $27 billion deal

As part of the deal initially announced last week, Refinitiv shareholders will ultimately hold around a 37% stake in LSE but less than 30% of the total voting rights.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy financial information firm Refinitiv, the company said on August 1, in a $27 billion deal that will transform the British group into a market data and analytics giant.

The deal, announced ten months after a Blackstone-led consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters, marks a rapid turnaround for the US private equity group which is set to double the value of its investment, according to a person familiar with the deal.

As part of the deal initially announced last week, Refinitiv shareholders will ultimately hold around a 37% stake in LSE but less than 30% of the total voting rights.

Close

The announcement came as LSE reported an 8% rise in first-half total income.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Business #world

