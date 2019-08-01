London Stock Exchange agrees to buy Refinitiv in $27 billion deal

As part of the deal initially announced last week, Refinitiv shareholders will ultimately hold around a 37% stake in LSE but less than 30% of the total voting rights.
London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy financial information firm Refinitiv, the company said on August 1, in a $27 billion deal that will transform the British group into a market data and analytics giant.
The deal, announced ten months after a Blackstone-led consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters, marks a rapid turnaround for the US private equity group which is set to double the value of its investment, according to a person familiar with the deal.
As part of the deal initially announced last week, Refinitiv shareholders will ultimately hold around a 37% stake in LSE but less than 30% of the total voting rights.
The announcement came as LSE reported an 8% rise in first-half total income.Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.