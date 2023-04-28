 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
London rents top £2,500 for first time as supply of homes drops

Bloomberg
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

Online property site Rightmove said asking rents in the capital rose 0.9% to a fresh record in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous three months. That marked a sharp slowdown from quarterly growth of 5.8% at the end of 2022. Asking rents were up 14% year-on-year and are rising faster in outer London.

Rents demanded by landlords in London have topped £2,500 ($3,114) a month for the first time ever but increased at the slowest pace in two years, providing tenants a glimmer of a calming market.

Tenants in the capital are in the grip of a housing crisis with 10 prospective tenants for every available property across the UK, according to Propertymark, the trade body for estate agents. The figures suggest that London tenants are still scrambling to fill rental properties in a frenzied market but that competition is beginning to cool as supply slowly improves.