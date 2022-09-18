English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO. Price increasing soon
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    London prepares for 1 million visitors for funeral

    According to London's transport authority, approximately 1 million people are expected to travel to the British capital on Monday to attend Queen Elizabeth II's formal burial.

    Associated Press
    September 18, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    Representative Image (Source: AP)

    Representative Image (Source: AP)

    London's transport authority says it is preparing for around 1 million people to visit the British capital Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. Transport for London chief Andy Byford said Sunday the capital has seen huge numbers of additional passengers since the queen died on Sept. 8. But he said demand will reach a climax on Monday. Transport for London chief Andy Byford said Sunday the capital has seen huge numbers of additional passengers since the queen died on Sept. 8. But he said demand will reach a climax on Monday.

    Across the country some 250 extra train services will run, including some overnight trains. Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail, said Monday will see the biggest public transport operation since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. More than 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be canceled to prevent aircraft noise disturbing the funeral at Westminster Abbey Monday morning and the queen's committal service at Windsor Castle afterward. More than 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be canceled to prevent aircraft noise disturbing the funeral at Westminster Abbey Monday morning and the queen's committal service at Windsor Castle afterward.

    The west London airport said 15 per cent of its 1,200 flights due to take off or land on Monday will be disrupted.

     
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Current Affairs #London #Queen Funeral #UK #world
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 04:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.