London police arrest Nawaz Sharif's grandsons over brawl

In more bad news for embattled Nawaz Sharif, British authorities have arrested two of the former Pakistan prime minister's grandsons here over a scuffle with anti-Sharif protesters, according to a media report today.

The verbal argument between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) opponents and Junaid Safdar, the son of party supremo Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, alongside Hussain Nawaz's son Zakariya, quickly turned into a physical brawl moments before the Metropolitan Police arrived to break up the fight, Geo News reported. The brawl broke out near the Avenfield House, where the Sharif family owns four apartments.

A Pakistani anti-corruption court had sentenced 68-year-old Sharif to 10 years in jail for corrupt practices linked to his family's purchase of four posh London flats in Avenfield, in a major blow to his PML-N party ahead of general elections on July 25.

The report, quoting authorities said, Junaid Safdar was arrested for allegedly punching a young man and confirmed that Zakariya had also been arrested.

Maryam Nawaz's son claimed that the protesters, who have been camping outside the Avenfield House, had spit on him and tried to attack him and threw an umbrella as well.

Later, in a tweet, his mother said the PTI workers stationed outside London flat shouted expletive every time they saw Junaid.

"Anyone would have reacted," she added.

The injured man from Pakistan was moved to the hospital, police said.

Over the past few days, protesters have camped outside the Avenfield House and engaged in a slogan-based face-off with the PML-N supporters.

A trolley was also hurled at the door to the Sharifs' apartment earlier this week.