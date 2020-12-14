PlusFinancial Times
London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions: Report

Reuters
December 14, 2020 / 06:39 PM IST

London is likely to be placed into the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates, the BBC reported on Monday, as one of the world's richest cities struggles to contain the disease.

Earlier this month, the government implemented a three-tiered system of restrictions in England to try to keep a second wave of the virus under control following a month-long lockdown. More than 40% of citizens were placed in the highest risk category.

However, the capital, whose 9 million people and world-leading financial centre make it the engine of the British economy, is currently only in the second highest tier of restrictions.

A countrywide review of the tier system is scheduled to take place on Dec. 16, although London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was possible a decision on London could come as early as Monday.

"We've seen over the last few days a big increase in the virus," Khan told Sky News.

Health secretary Matt Hancock was due to speak in parliament at 1530 GMT.

The main difference between the top two tiers is that bars and restaurants, which can stay open under certain conditions in tier two, must close their doors in tier three and can only operate takeaway services.

There are also additional restrictions on socialising, but workplaces and schools are told to remain open.

Data published last week showed case rates per 100,000 people in London stood at 191.8, putting the city ahead of regions that have stricter rules in place, such as the West Midlands.

Based on that data, the government raised concerns about the spread of the virus in London schools and announced a programme of mass testing. On Sunday, one region of the capital unilaterally decided to close its schools altogether.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #London #United Kingdom #World News
first published: Dec 14, 2020 06:40 pm

