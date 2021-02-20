London Fashion Week 2021: A look at Turkish designer Bora Aksu’s collection

Turkish designer Bora Aksu showcased his collection in London Fashion Week (LFW). A completely digital LFW kicked off on February 19, with designers hoping to entice trend-followers from the comfort of their homes with their latest creations. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

London-based Bora Aksu remained faithful to the look of previous fashion weeks by filming his AW21 collection within the Tate Britain gallery. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

Models in Bora Aksu’s show walked down an empty Tate Britain museum in tailored suits, boxed cashmere coats and lace tiered dresses. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

In the show, models wore long romantic dresses detailed with embroidery. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

Aksu layered voluminous tulle shirts and skirts and put lace capes on coats, using a colour palette of pink, black, navy, teal, red and yellow. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

The silhouettes of the clothing were inspired by revolutionary France and the mathematician and physicist Sophie Germain, who battled to make a place for herself in a very masculine world. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)