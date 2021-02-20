MARKET NEWS

London Fashion Week 2021: A look at Turkish designer Bora Aksu’s collection

Models in Bora Aksu’s show walked down an empty Tate Britain museum in tailored suits, boxed cashmere coats and lace tiered dresses.

Moneycontrol News
February 20, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
Turkish designer Bora Aksu showcased his collection in London Fashion Week (LFW). A completely digital LFW kicked off on February 19, with designers hoping to entice trend-followers from the comfort of their homes with their latest creations. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

Turkish designer Bora Aksu showcased his collection in London Fashion Week (LFW). A completely digital LFW kicked off on February 19, with designers hoping to entice trend-followers from the comfort of their homes with their latest creations. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

Turkish designer Bora Aksu showcased his collection in London Fashion Week (LFW). A completely digital LFW kicked off on February 19, with designers hoping to entice trend-followers from the comfort of their homes with their latest creations. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

London-based Bora Aksu remained faithful to the look of previous fashion weeks by filming his AW21 collection within the Tate Britain gallery. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

Models in Bora Aksu's show walked down an empty Tate Britain museum in tailored suits, boxed cashmere coats and lace tiered dresses. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

In the show, models wore long romantic dresses detailed with embroidery. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

Aksu layered voluminous tulle shirts and skirts and put lace capes on coats, using a colour palette of pink, black, navy, teal, red and yellow. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

The silhouettes of the clothing were inspired by revolutionary France and the mathematician and physicist Sophie Germain, who battled to make a place for herself in a very masculine world. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)

Sophie Germain's own isolation allowed her to find the ideas that would drive her for the rest of her life, said Aksu. "In that way she has shown me that even in the bleakest of times, there is always hope, if one choose to seek it," Aksu explained. (Image: Instagram/@ bora_aksu)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #London Fashion Week #Slideshow #world
first published: Feb 20, 2021 01:58 pm

