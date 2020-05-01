App
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

London court throws out part of Duchess Meghan's privacy claim against newspaper

Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles its Mail on Sunday newspaper printed in February last year which included parts of a letter she had sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

London's High Court on Friday threw out part of the privacy claim brought by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, in her legal action against a tabloid paper for breaching her privacy.

At a hearing last week, the paper's lawyer argued that allegations it had acted dishonestly and had stoked the family rift should be removed from the case along with references to other articles about the royal which Meghan says were false.

At a hearing last week, the paper's lawyer argued that allegations it had acted dishonestly and had stoked the family rift should be removed from the case along with references to other articles about the royal which Meghan says were false.

Close

The court on Friday agreed to strike out these elements from the claim.

First Published on May 1, 2020 05:19 pm

tags #Meghan Markle #prince harry #United Kingdom #World News

