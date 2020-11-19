PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Lockdowns in Europe avoidable, school closures not effective: WHO

Primary schools should be kept open, Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe said, adding that children and adolescents are not driving spread of the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 and school closures are "not effective".

Reuters

Fresh lockdowns in Europe are avoidable, including through near-universal mask-wearing, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Europe office said on Thursday.

Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a press conference: "Lockdowns are avoidable, I stand by my position that lockdowns are a last resort measure. If mask use reached 95 percent, lockdowns would not be needed."

Primary schools should be kept open, he said, adding that children and adolescents are not driving spread of the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 and school closures are "not effective".

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Europe #Health #Word news #World Health Organisation

