July 12, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

Maharashtra | Till now, Shiv Sena hasn't extended its support to anyone regarding the Presidential elections. It is yet to make the final decision: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

It is clear that Shiv Sena is definitely working towards strengthening the party. When such a large number of people leave the party, then efforts have to be made at the ground level and Uddhav ji is doing so: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal