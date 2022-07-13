 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: Protesters come face to face with military personnel deployed outside Sri Lankan prime minister's residence in Colombo

Moneycontrol News
Jul 13, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

Top headlines of the day: Protesters come face to face with military personnel deployed outside Sri Lankan prime minister's residence in Colombo.

Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.

July 13, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

Thousands of protesters stormed the office of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe hours after he was named interim president, witnesses AFP

July 13, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

- Ranil Wickremesinghe is a failed prime minister, says a protester.

July 13, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

SC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on July 15

July 13, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

Protestors enter the premises of Sri Lankan PM's office building in Colombo as the fury of the protests intensifies in the country

July 13, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

Using fake passport, Moose Wala murder plotter Sachin Thapan fled India

- We nabbed first accused in this case of fake-passports nexus from Sangam Vihar.

- He'd used a software to doctor an image of Thapan, & forged documents for a fake passport, saidBenita Mary Jaiker, DCP, South Delhi.

July 13, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka president tells parliament speaker he will resign on Wednesday

-Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, telephoned the speaker of parliament saying that his resignation letter will be sent later in the day.

- "The president got in touch with me over the phone and said that he will ensure that his resignation letter will be received by me today," speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement.

- "I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process we have outlined to appoint a new president on the 20th and be peaceful." (Reuters)

July 13, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

Colombo: US Embassy in Sri Lanka cancels its all consular services

July 13, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Prez polls: NDA nominee Murmu in Goa on July 14

-National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will meet MLAs and MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Thursday, a party leader said. Murmu will arrive in Panaji on Thursday morning, BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade said on Wednesday.

- "She will meet MLAs and MPs of the BJP and its supporting parties seeking their support for her candidature," he said. (PTI)

July 13, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Sri Lanka's national TV channel Rupavahini Corporation goes off-air

- Sri Lanka's national TV channel Rupavahini Corporation goes off-air as it suspends its telecasts amid its premises being surrounded by protesters in Colombo, reports Sri Lankan media. (ANI)

July 13, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Sri Lanka: Security personnel continue to fire tear gas shells

- Security personnel continue to fire tear gas shells amid fresh protests in the vicinity of the Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo. (ANI)