Live News: Protesters come face to face with military personnel deployed outside Sri Lankan prime minister's residence in Colombo

Protesters come face to face with military personnel deployed outside Sri Lankan prime minister's residence in Colombo ##Protesters come face to face with military personnel deployed outside Sri Lankan prime minister's residence in Colombo
- Ranil Wickremesinghe is a failed prime minister, says a protester.
SC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on July 15
July 13, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
Protestors enter the premises of Sri Lankan PM's office building in Colombo as the fury of the protests intensifies in the country ##Protestors enter the premises of Sri Lankan PM's office building in Colombo as the fury of the protests intensifies in the country
Using fake passport, Moose Wala murder plotter Sachin Thapan fled India ##Using fake passport, Moose Wala murder plotter Sachin Thapan fled India
- We nabbed first accused in this case of fake-passports nexus from Sangam Vihar.
- He'd used a software to doctor an image of Thapan, & forged documents for a fake passport, said Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP, South Delhi.
Sri Lanka president tells parliament speaker he will resign on Wednesday
- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday, telephoned the speaker of parliament saying that his resignation letter will be sent later in the day.
- "The president got in touch with me over the phone and said that he will ensure that his resignation letter will be received by me today," speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement.
- "I appeal to the public to have confidence in the parliamentary process we have outlined to appoint a new president on the 20th and be peaceful." (Reuters)
July 13, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
Colombo: US Embassy in Sri Lanka cancels its all consular services ##Colombo: US Embassy in Sri Lanka cancels its all consular services
Colombo: US Embassy in Sri Lanka cancels its all consular services for today and tomorrow amid fresh protests.
Out of an abundance of caution, Consular is canceling our Wednesday afternoon services (American citizen services and NIV passback) as well as all consular services on Thursday. We apologize for any inconvenience and will reschedule all canceled appointments.
- National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will meet MLAs and MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Thursday, a party leader said. Murmu will arrive in Panaji on Thursday morning, BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade said on Wednesday.
- Murmu will arrive in Panaji on Thursday morning, BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade said on Wednesday.
- "She will meet MLAs and MPs of the BJP and its supporting parties seeking their support for her candidature," he said. (PTI)
July 13, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
Sri Lanka's national TV channel Rupavahini Corporation goes off-air ##Sri Lanka's national TV channel Rupavahini Corporation goes off-air
- Sri Lanka's national TV channel Rupavahini Corporation goes off-air as it suspends its telecasts amid its premises being surrounded by protesters in Colombo, reports Sri Lankan media. (ANI)
Japan police find bullet marks near Abe assassination site
- Japanese police said Wednesday they have found a number of what they believe are bullet marks on a building near the site of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination last week in western Japan, apparently from the first shot fired from a suspect's powerful homemade gun that narrowly missed Abe.
- Abe, the countrys longest-serving prime minister who remained influential even after stepping down two years ago for health reasons, was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech near a crowded train station in Nara.
- A bullet from a second shot, fired seconds after the first from behind Abe, fatally struck him just as he turned around, apparently in reaction to the initial explosive sound.
- The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was arrested on the spot Friday. He can be detained for police investigation for up to three weeks before prosecutors decide whether to formally charge him with murder.
- On Wednesday, police found what they believe are several bullet marks in the wall of a building about 90 meters (yards) away from the assassination site.
- Police said they believe the bullets, or fragments of the bullets, from the first shot hit the wall after narrowly missing Abe and piercing through an election vehicle parked nearby.
- The bullet marks on the wall and in the vehicle match, police said, suggesting they were fired from the same weapon. (AP)
July 13, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
Delhi | AIADMK general council meeting was held.
2,460 members participated & 2,424 gave their affidavits supporting the amendments. We brought those amendments & submitted them before ECI. OPS group is in single digit, they never filed any affidavit: AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam
July 13, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
Yashwant Sinha is good candidate, Droupadi Murmu represents evil philosophy of India: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar
Yashwant Sinha is good candidate, Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents evil philosophy of India. We shouldn't make her symbol of tribals...Ram Nath Kovind is President but atrocities happening on SCs. Modi govt's fooling people, says Congress leader Ajoy Kumar
Congress is frustrated and is having trouble because a person from the tribal section has been nominated for the President's post. Congress party should apologise to the country for such statements: Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda