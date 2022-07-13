Live News: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting president of Sri Lanka

Top headlines of the day: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president of Sri Lanka.
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting president of Sri Lanka
In a special statement, speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president of Sri Lanka - Speaker of House Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena
Maharashtra | Death toll due to rain and flood situation in the various districts of the state rises to 89 with 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
Amit Malviya calls Congress disappointing for saying Murmu is evil by association
At a time when the NDA has announced Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential nominee, to have Congresscall her evil by association, to even suggest that she doesn't represent tribal aspirations is hugely disappointing: Amit Malviya, In-charge, BJP's National IT Department.
Oppo India under govt scrutiny for alleged Customs duty evasion
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed Customs duty evasion of Rs 4,389 crore by Oppo India.Read more.
Delhi High Court lifts freeze on Vivo's bank accounts
High Court asks Vivo to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 950 crore to the Enforcement Directorate and maintain a balance of Rs 250 crore in its account at all times.
Sports | Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 ODI sixes
Team India captain Rohit Sharma achieved a massive feat during the first ODI against England as the swashbuckling opener scored an unbeaten 76-run knock. India registered a clinical 10-wicket win over England to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (News18)Read more.
Supreme Court begins hearing a plea filed by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind today
The plea seeks directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that no further demolitions of properties are carried out in the State without following due process.
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana President Arshad Madani had said: “The petition asks the court to order the states not to demolish anyone’s home or shop without the court’s permission. It is noteworthy that the politics of bulldozers is already going on in Uttar Pradesh, but now this nefarious act has started in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well." (News18) Read more.
The speaker and whole country hoped that the president would send his resignation properly: Sri Lankan Opposition MP
Sri Lanka's president left country without signing resignation. The speaker and whole country hoped that he would send his resignation properly, so that within next week we can elect another president. It's up to Parliament, says Sri Lankan Opposition MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.
He added that the next President will be for an interim period. They're not going to contest elections next time. LoP Sajith Premadasa has shown his intention for same. Presidential elections can't be held at this juncture, as per the constitution it should be in held 2024.
Military personnel use tear gas shells to disperse protestors who scaled the wall to enter Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees: PM's office (AFP)
"Since the president is out of the country, an emergency has been declared to deal with the situation in the country," Dinouk Colombage, spokesman for Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, told AFP. Read more.
Sri Lanka Crisis: Protests erupt outside PM's residence amid heavy security deployment in Colombo as protestors raise slogans
Hundreds of furious protestors enter the premises of the Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo as they breach the security deployment amid tear-gas shelling.
Heavy military presence at Sri Lankan prime minister's residence as protests spark again in Colombo
Amid the deepening of the crisis in the country, protestors head towards the Sri Lankan PM's office as protest flares again on the roads of Colombo.
Karnataka's Hijab Controversy
Supreme Court agrees to list petitions concerning Karnataka's Hijab controversy. SC says it will list the case for hearing next week before an appropriate bench.
Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist
Red alerts, the highest in a three-tier warning system, were dispersed throughout the country on Tuesday and cities took measures to protect citizens from the scorching heat, which broke records for the month of July in parts of eastern Jiangsu province and the neighbouring city of Shanghai. Read More
Cosmic cliffs and a sea of stars: Stunning first pics from NASA’s Webb telescope
NASA James Webb Space Telescope: The world got a front row seat to the final dance of a dying star, cosmic cliffs, distant galaxies and more cosmic wonders as NASA released the first images from the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope. Read More
Joe Biden en route to Israel for high-stakes Middle East visit
- U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Israel on Wednesday to kick off a high-stakes trip to the Middle East dominated by efforts to persuade Gulf allies to pump more oil and bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together.
- Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the occupied West Bank. Read More
What is E-highway? How far is India from its first such road? All you need to know
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the government intends to build an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai to reduce pollution and he urged owners of heavy vehicles to employ alternative fuels including ethanol, methanol, as well as green hydrogen.
- During an event organised by the Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association that took place on July 11, the minister stated: “Our planning is to make an electric highway from Delhi to Mumbai. Just like a trolleybus, you can run trolley trucks also."
- Additionally, Gadkari said that the central government workers are building Rs 2.5-lakh-crore tunnels. Read Further
Cong leader Ajoy Kumar says Droupadi Murmu represents 'evil philosophy of India'
- Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has kicked off a controversy, saying that NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents a "very evil philosophy of India" and should not be made a "symbol of Adivasi", a remark which drew sharp reaction from the
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
- Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Congress leader alleged that the condition of the Scheduled Castes has become "worse".
- Congress-led Opposition parties former union minister Yashwant Sinha has fielded against Murmu for the presidential elections on July 18.
- "It's not about Droupadi Murmu. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of 'Adivasi'. We have President Ram Nath Kovind, Hathras happened. Has he said a word? The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse," Kumar said.
(ANI)
Mumbai Rains | Mumbai continues to suffer water-logging due to heavy rainfall
Mumbai continues to reel under severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall. Visuals from Dadar East
Sri Lanka parliament speaker hopes to receive runaway President's resignation in a day
We haven't received Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation yet, but we hope to get it in a day: Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament to ANI
India denies facilitating travel of Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka
- The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has dismissed "baseless" and "speculative" media reports that said that India has facilitated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's exit from the country.
- According to reports, Gotabaya had fled the crisis-hit island country hours before he was scheduled to resign from the post.
- "High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recent reported travel of GotabayaRajapaksa out of Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.
- "It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions and constitutional framework," it added.
(ANI)
London'sHeathrow tells airlines to stop ticket sales as it caps passengers
Britain's busiest airport, like others across Europe, is struggling to cope as demand rebounds after the pandemic. Heathrow had between 110,000 and 125,000 daily passenger departures in July and August 2019. Read More
RBI’s move to free forex inflows a right step, but not enough to halt rupee’s fall
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) liberalised forex flows last week amid heightened global uncertainties and rising pressure on the rupee. The central bank announced a slew of measures which includes regulatory relaxations on non-resident deposits, permission for higher foreign investments in Indian debt (government as well as corporate) and raising the ceiling for external commercial borrowings (ECB). In addition, the government has increased the import duty on gold to 15 percent from 10.5 percent. Read More
Army foils infiltration bid along LOC in J-K's Poonch
- Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, defence officials said.
- "During midnight (12/13 July) there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector, which was suitably foiled by our alert troops," said Defence PRO, Jammu on Wednesday.
- Further details are awaited.
- Considering threat assessment, patrolling of Border Security Force (BSF) as well as Army has been more frequent along the LoC to foil any infiltration attempt, said the official, privy to the development.
(ANI)
434 Covid cases in Assam, highest since Feb 7
- Assam registered 434 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an over 26 per cent rise since the previous day and the highest in over five months, a bulletin stated.
- The test positivity rate decreased to 10.44 per cent from 11.58 as 4,157 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the National Health Mission said.
- Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati, reported 65 cases, followed by 41 in Dibrugarh, 40 in Kamrup and 35 in Nagaon, it said.
- The state had recorded 344 cases on Tuesday. On February 7, there were 557 new infections.
- There are 2,185 active cases and 107 more patients have recuperated. The infection tally rose to 7,27,319, including 7,17,143 recoveries, according to the bulletin.
- The toll stands at 7,991, including 1,347 with comorbidities, as there were no new Covid-19 deaths
As many as 45,208 more people were administered the coronavirus jabs, including the first, second and third doses, it added.
(PTI)
Twitter sues Elon Musk
Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.
Musk & Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said recently that he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company.
(PTI)
Population explosion problem of entire country, not any religion: Abbas Naqvi
- BJP leader and former Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that "population explosion" is not the problem of a particular religion but an issue plaguing the entire country.
- Naqvi while speaking to ANI said, "No country can ignore or afford the problem of a "population explosion". Effective measures taken by most countries to control population have yielded positive results.
- People of these countries have supported their respective governments and administrations in efforts to control the increasing population."
(ANI)
Sri Lankan President lands at Maldives International airport
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed at the Velana International Airport in the Maldives early Wednesday, Xinhua reported citing the Maldivian media.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took off from the country for the Maldives on an Antonov-32 military aircraft with his wife and a bodyguard who were among four passengers on board, the media reports stated citing immigration sources.
Rajapaksa on Monday signed his resignation letter which will be handed over to the Speaker of Parliament to make a public announcement today.
(ANI)
'Oh the irony lol': Elon Musk reacts after Twitter sues him
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was quick enough to react to a lawsuit filed against him by Twitter for breaching the USD 44 billion contract.
Minutes after news surfaced online that Twitter has sued him, Musk took to the microblogging site and just simply tweeted, "Oh the irony lol."
Sri Lankan President, the first lady along with 2 bodyguards get approval to fly to Maldives
Sri Lankan President, the first lady along with 2 bodyguards were subjected to full approval by Ministry of Defense for immigration, customs & other laws to fly to Maldives. Air Force aircraft was provided to them in the early morning of July 13: Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director.
(ANI)
