Live News: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting president of Sri Lanka

July 13, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Supreme Court begins hearing a plea filed by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind today

The plea seeks directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that no further demolitions of properties are carried out in the State without following due process.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana President Arshad Madani had said: “The petition asks the court to order the states not to demolish anyone’s home or shop without the court’s permission. It is noteworthy that the politics of bulldozers is already going on in Uttar Pradesh, but now this nefarious act has started in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well." (News18) Read more.