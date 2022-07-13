 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Live News: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting president of Sri Lanka

Moneycontrol News
Jul 13, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Top headlines of the day: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president of Sri Lanka.

Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.

July 13, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as acting president of Sri Lanka

In a special statement, speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president of Sri Lanka - Speaker of House Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

July 13, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Maharashtra | Death toll due to rain and flood situation in the various districts of the state rises to 89 with 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

July 13, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Amit Malviya calls Congress disappointing for saying Murmu is evil by association

At a time when the NDA has announced Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential nominee, to have Congresscall her evil by association, to even suggest that she doesn't represent tribal aspirations is hugely disappointing: Amit Malviya, In-charge, BJP's National IT Department.

July 13, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

Oppo India under govt scrutiny for alleged Customs duty evasion

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed Customs duty evasion of Rs 4,389 crore by Oppo India.Read more.

July 13, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Delhi High Court lifts freeze on Vivo's bank accounts

High Court asks Vivo to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 950 crore to the Enforcement Directorate and maintain a balance of Rs 250 crore in its account at all times.

July 13, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

Sports | Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 ODI sixes 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma achieved a massive feat during the first ODI against England as the swashbuckling opener scored an unbeaten 76-run knock. India registered a clinical 10-wicket win over England to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (News18)Read more.

July 13, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Supreme Court begins hearing a plea filed by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind today

The plea seeks directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that no further demolitions of properties are carried out in the State without following due process.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana President Arshad Madani had said: “The petition asks the court to order the states not to demolish anyone’s home or shop without the court’s permission. It is noteworthy that the politics of bulldozers is already going on in Uttar Pradesh, but now this nefarious act has started in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well." (News18) Read more.

July 13, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

The speaker and whole country hoped that the president would send his resignation properly: Sri Lankan Opposition MP

Sri Lanka's president left country without signing resignation. The speaker and whole country hoped that he would send his resignation properly, so that within next week we can elect another president. It's up to Parliament, says Sri Lankan Opposition MP Patali Champika Ranawaka.

He added that the next President will be for an interim period. They're not going to contest elections next time. LoP Sajith Premadasa has shown his intention for same. Presidential elections can't be held at this juncture, as per the constitution it should be in held 2024.

July 13, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Military personnel use tear gas shells to disperse protestors who scaled the wall to enter Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo

July 13, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees: PM's office (AFP)

"Since the president is out of the country, an emergency has been declared to deal with the situation in the country," Dinouk Colombage, spokesman for Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, told AFP. Read more.